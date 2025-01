Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 816.82 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric rose 11.67% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 816.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 751.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.816.82751.937.496.5156.7847.8436.6232.8027.1724.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News