Blue Pearl Agriventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 28600.00% to Rs 11.48 crore

Net Loss of Blue Pearl Agriventures reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28600.00% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13488.46% to Rs 35.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.480.04 28600 35.330.26 13488 OPM %-5.05-150.00 -2.18-26.92 - PBDT-0.58-0.06 -867 0.77-0.07 LP PBT-0.58-0.06 -867 0.77-0.07 LP NP-0.34-0.06 -467 0.64-0.07 LP

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

