TPI India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of TPI India reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.91% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.07% to Rs 30.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

