Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 1.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 989.13 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care rose 1.12% to Rs 156.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 989.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 998.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.989.13998.1521.2025.78223.01248.48212.66233.94156.10154.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News