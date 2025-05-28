Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 1.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 1.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 989.13 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care rose 1.12% to Rs 156.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 989.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 998.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales989.13998.15 -1 OPM %21.2025.78 -PBDT223.01248.48 -10 PBT212.66233.94 -9 NP156.10154.37 1

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

