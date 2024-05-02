Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godrej Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Aegis Logistics Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 May 2024.

Godrej Industries Ltd lost 6.07% to Rs 902.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13244 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 644.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd tumbled 5.36% to Rs 29.12. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 120.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Supreme Industries Ltd dropped 5.11% to Rs 4818.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17350 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd shed 4.74% to Rs 84.66. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

