Birla Estates records sales of over Rs 2500 cr at launch of Silas at Birla Niyaara

Birla Estates, a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles & Industries and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group, announces record sales of its signature tower Silas at Birla Niyaara clocking an extraordinary Rs 2500 crore at launch. This has propelled Birla Niyaara' s cumulative sales thus far to over Rs 5400 crore.

Silas at Birla Niyaara features 148 4BHK-5BHK palatial residences, continuing the legacy of luxury set by the first tower. Birla Niyaara epitomizes convenience as it seamlessly connects Mumbai's premier commercial hubs, Fort and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Its strategic location, in close proximity to the imminent Worli-Sewri connector and the new trans-harbor link, guarantees swift and effortless access to these distinguished Central Business Districts (CBDs). The project also stands as a testament to Birla Estates' commitment to sustainability and boasts of 3 exclusive clubhouses for every age and interest, Hive -The Social Club, Playpen - The Children Clubhouse and BeFit- The Sports Club.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News