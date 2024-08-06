Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 12.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.22% to Rs 4.81 croreNet profit of Kalyani Investment Company rose 12.10% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.22% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.813.48 38 OPM %83.9982.18 -PBDT5.645.03 12 PBT5.625.01 12 NP4.173.72 12
