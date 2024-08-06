Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 12.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.22% to Rs 4.81 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company rose 12.10% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.22% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.813.4883.9982.185.645.035.625.014.173.72

