Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 45.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 1694.78 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 45.11% to Rs 286.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 1694.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1682.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1694.781682.2126.5219.20448.27306.54408.29272.44286.46197.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp