Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 45.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 1694.78 croreNet profit of Solar Industries India rose 45.11% to Rs 286.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 1694.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1682.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1694.781682.21 1 OPM %26.5219.20 -PBDT448.27306.54 46 PBT408.29272.44 50 NP286.46197.41 45
