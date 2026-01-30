Blue Star records over 39% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; order book stands at Rs 6,898.74 crore

Blue Star has reported 39.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.55 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 132.46 crore in Q3 FY25.

The companys revenue from operations increased by 4.2% to Rs 2,925.31 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, as compared to Rs 2807.36 crore during the same period in the previous year.

Revenue of segment 1, comprising of Electro-Mechanical Projects, Commercial Air Conditioning Systems, Service and International Business, grew by 8.6% to Rs 1,696.21 crore in Q3 FY26, as compared to Rs 1,562.41 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue for the Unitary Products Segment, comprising Room Air Conditioners and Commercial Refrigeration, was Rs 1,154.22 crore in Q3 FY26, as compared to Rs 1,164.36 crores in Q3 FY25.

The Professional Electronics and Industrial Systems segment revenue declined by 7.1% to Rs 74.88 crore in Q3 FY26, as compared to Rs 80.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Operating profit for Q3 FY26 increased by 5.4% to Rs 220.72 crore as compared to Rs 209.38 crore in Q3FY25. Operating profit margin remained flat at 7.5%. Profit before tax was marginally lower at Rs 164.66 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to Rs 167.20 crore in Q3 FY25. Carried-forward order book as of 31 December 2025, stood at Rs 6,898.74 crore, as compared to Rs 6,810 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Net Borrowings were at Rs 352 crore as on 31 December 2025. Vir S. Advani, chairman & managing director, Blue Star, said: "The first three quarters of the current fiscal year were challenging, but the signs of market revival are encouraging. The company expects Q4 FY26 to be a strong quarter for Room ACs, Commercial Air Conditioning and Commercial Refrigeration businesses. In anticipation of robust growth in FY27, the Company is continuing to expand distribution and invest in R&D, manufacturing, digitalisation and the brand, while introducing cost optimisation and productivity improvement measures. We are hopeful that Q4 FY26 will be an encouraging quarter.