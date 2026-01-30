BSE SME Shayona Engineering rings the listing bell softly

Shayona Engineering traded at Rs 142.55 on the BSE, a discount of 1.01% to the issue price of Rs 144.

The scrip listed at Rs 144, matching the issue price. The stock touched a high of Rs 144 and a low of Rs 137.40, with around 7.02 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

Shayona Engineering's IPO was subscribed 5.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 January 2026 and it closed on 27 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 140 to Rs 144 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 10,32,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of plant and machinery for the existing line of business, repayment of secured loan availed by company from financial institution, funding of the working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purpose.

Shayona Engineering is engaged in the business of precision castings, machining, dies and moulds, industrial automation, heavy fabrication, casting, forging, reverse engineering, and turnkey project machinery. It offers customized solutions for precision castings in special grades, with weights ranging from a few grams to 3 metric tons in a single piece. The company operates from three locations in Vadodara, Gujarat, utilizing sophisticated, cutting-edge technology-based equipment to deliver accurate engineering solutions, along with prompt after-sales services, all under one roof. As of 15 January 2026, the company had 22 employees. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 19.14 crore and net profit of Rs 2.45 crore for the period ended 30 November 2025.