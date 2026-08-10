To design, build and operate integrated AI compute, cybersecurity and data centre solutions at scale

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions today announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions USA (BCSSL-USA), has executed Statement of Work No. 1 (SOW) with SpaceX International, MY. The SOW is issued under and incorporated into the Master Services Agreement between the parties dated 09 July 2026, and provides for a minimum contractual commitment of USD 150,000,000 over an eighteen-month term, subject to the terms and conditions of the executed agreements.

The engagement represents a significant step in BCSSL's expansion into large-scale AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications and data-Centre solutions for global clients.