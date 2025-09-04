Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.45% to Rs 492.58 crore

Net Loss of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reported to Rs 32.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 59.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.45% to Rs 492.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 348.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.492.58348.2411.490.5715.70-32.75-32.79-59.22-32.79-59.22

