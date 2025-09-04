ECap Equities reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.45 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 74.64% to Rs 70.25 crore

Net loss of ECap Equities reported to Rs 53.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 123.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 74.64% to Rs 70.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 277.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.70.25277.0149.0491.68-70.78133.94-72.72131.86-53.45123.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News