Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net loss of Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reported to Rs 44.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 49.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.60% to Rs 781.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 552.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.781.89552.1935.3949.24-54.3170.28-59.5466.69-44.9549.65

