Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 105.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt rose 105.42% to Rs 53.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.43% to Rs 306.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 207.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.306.60207.9785.5783.7072.1735.1472.1735.1453.8226.20

