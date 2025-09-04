Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 24.91 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 25.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 49.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.9121.44-48.09-62.13-29.32-48.89-29.79-49.17-25.89-49.58

