BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 137.31 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 16.82% to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 137.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.04% to Rs 63.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 598.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 562.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales137.31135.24 2 598.19562.34 6 OPM %28.4021.20 -24.4623.06 - PBDT35.1126.17 34 130.83114.87 14 PBT24.8425.42 -2 86.3275.12 15 NP19.0316.29 17 63.7554.47 17

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

