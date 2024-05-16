Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sea TV Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sea TV Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 23.43% to Rs 2.95 crore

Net loss of Sea TV Network reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.43% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 30.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.05% to Rs 11.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.952.39 23 11.9411.70 2 OPM %-36.95-64.02 --35.59-36.15 - PBDT0.181.83 -90 -3.14-1.08 -191 PBT-0.031.70 PL -3.85-1.75 -120 NP-0.031.70 PL 30.41-1.75 LP

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

