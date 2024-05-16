Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 121.28 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 9.45% to Rs 96.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 121.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.68% to Rs 350.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 449.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 400.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales121.28107.03 13 449.15400.85 12 OPM %86.2287.02 -83.9183.91 - PBDT133.94120.50 11 486.62420.42 16 PBT128.72115.60 11 466.14401.83 16 NP96.6988.34 9 350.78305.89 15

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

