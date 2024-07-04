Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.02%, up for five straight sessions

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1251.45, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.06% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% gain in NIFTY and a 46.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1251.45, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24350.9. The Sensex is at 80221.9, up 0.29%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has dropped around 1.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19915.3, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1256.45, up 1.15% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 71.06% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% gain in NIFTY and a 46.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 38.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

