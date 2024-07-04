Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.02%, up for five straight sessions

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.02%, up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1251.45, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.06% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% gain in NIFTY and a 46.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1251.45, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24350.9. The Sensex is at 80221.9, up 0.29%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has dropped around 1.18% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19915.3, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1256.45, up 1.15% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 71.06% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% gain in NIFTY and a 46.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 38.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ruling Coalition MLAs seek Delhi's aid against AINRC-BJP govt in Puducherry

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty near 24,350; HDFC Bank, Adani shares on slippery ground

AAP questions BJP's 'silence' on tree felling in Ridge area

T20 champions arrive in Delhi to fan frenzy; team meets PM over breakfast

LIVE news updates: T20 WC winning Indian cricket team hosted for breakfast by PM Modi

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story