Board of Apar Industries appoints director

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 14 May 2025

The Board of Apar Industries at its meeting held on 14 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Rishabh Kushal Desai (DIN : 08444660) Non-Independent Director (Non-Executive) as a Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. September 1, 2025, subject to approval of Shareholders, Central Government and such other approvals as may be require.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

