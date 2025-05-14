Board of Apar Industries appoints director

At meeting held on 14 May 2025

The Board of Apar Industries at its meeting held on 14 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Rishabh Kushal Desai (DIN : 08444660) Non-Independent Director (Non-Executive) as a Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. September 1, 2025, subject to approval of Shareholders, Central Government and such other approvals as may be require.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News