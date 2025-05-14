Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifes receives EIR for the Ambernath manufacturing facility

May 14 2025
Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API manufacturing facility located in Ambernath, Maharashtra.

The inspection was conducted by the USFDA from 10 February to 14 February 2025 and concluded with no observations. The facility has been classified under the no action indicated (NAI) category.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company reported a 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during the quarter.

The scrip rose 0.37% to currently trade at Rs 905 on the BSE.

May 14 2025

