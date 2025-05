At meeting held on 14 May 2025

The Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate at its meeting held on 14 May 2025 has noted and approved the sale of remaining machineries relating to Spinning, Yarn dyeing and Processing of the Textile plant of the Company situated at Bharuch, Gujarat earlier being used for operations of joint venture viz. Birla Advanced Knits.

