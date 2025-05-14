K.P. Energy edges higher after strong Q4 performance

K.P. Energy added 3.20% to Rs 438.30 after the company reported 84% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 46 crore on a 94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 401 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total operating expense for the period under review was Rs 331 crore, up 88% YoY.

EBITDA for the March 2025 quarter rose by 90% to Rs 78 crore from Rs 41 crore recorded in March 2024 quarter.

Profit before taxes in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 65 crore, up by 91% from Rs 34 crore registered in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, K.P. Energy has recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 115 crore (up 98% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 939 crore (up 99% YoY).

K.P. Energy (KPEL) is a leading provider of balance of plant solutions for the wind energy industry. The company is involved in the entire wind farm development value chain, right from conceptualisation to the commissioning of a project. KPEL plays a critical role in coordinating a wide range of activities related to utility-scale wind farm development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News