York Exports consolidated net profit rises 7760.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 11.62 crore

Net profit of York Exports rose 7760.00% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

