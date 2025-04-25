Board of BASF India approved acquisition of 100% stake in BASF Agricultural Solutions India

At meeting held on 25 April 2025

The Board of Directors of BASF India at its meeting held today on 25 April 2025, has approved the Company's acquisition of 7 fully paid equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 each for a cash consideration aggregating Rs. 70/- (as per independent fair valuation), representing 100% equity interest of BASF Agricultural Solutions India from BASF SE, Germany (Ultimate Holding Company and promoter of the Company) and its nominee shareholders. The said transaction will be completed by mid May, 2025. Upon completion of the transaction, BASF Agricultural Solutions India will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News