Board of Bayer CropScience approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 01 February 2024

The Board of Bayer CropScience at its meeting held on 01 February 2024 has approved the following change in directorate:

Resignation of Dr. Harsh Kumar Bhanwala (DIN: 06417704) as the Non Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01 February 2024.

Resignation of Brian Naber, Non Executive Non-Independent Director (DIN: 09115300) with effect from 01 February 2024.

Appointment of Dr. Miriam Holstein (DIN: 10458293) as Additional Non Executive Non-Independent Director with effect from 01 February 2024.

