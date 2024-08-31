Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GPT Infraprojects successfully bids for Rs 204 cr South Eastern Railway's project

Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
GPT Infraprojects has been declared L1 (First Lowest) in order valued at Rs 204 Crore on 30 August 2024. The order details are as follows:

Name of the client: CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway Kolkata

Nature of contract: Construction of Road Over Bridge (3 lane) with bridge proper (1x30m Composite Girder +1x60m Bow String Girder + 1x30m Composite Girder) and Bridge Approaches (17x24.6mPSC Girder + 3x20.6m PSC Girder) at Km: 15/22-24 in lieu of LC No. 13 between Andul-Sankrail Station and construction of Road Over Bridge (2 lane) with Bridge proper (1x18mComposite Girder + 1x60m Bow String Girder + 1x36m Composite Girder) and Bridge Approaches (18x25.36m PSC Girder + 2x10.0m RCC slab) at Km: 23/17-19 In Lieu of L.C No. 18 between Nalpur-Bauria Stations of Howrah-Kharagpur section under the jurisdictionof Dy CE/Con/Garden Reach, S. E. Railway.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

