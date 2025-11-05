Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Of Rs 5.25 per share

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 4 November 2025, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity Share (i.e. 1.909090909%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

