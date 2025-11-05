One 97 Communications consolidated net profit declines 97.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 2061.00 crore

Net profit of One 97 Communications declined 97.74% to Rs 21.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 928.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 2061.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1659.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2061.001659.006.79-24.35357.00-228.00220.00-407.0021.00928.00

