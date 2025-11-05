Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 354.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 670.63 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 354.27% to Rs 139.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 670.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 590.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.670.63590.2069.3571.04285.99145.05179.0840.17139.4630.70

