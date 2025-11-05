Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit rises 97.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 652.65 crore

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis rose 97.25% to Rs 65.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 652.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 789.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.652.65789.0422.8118.65114.67117.1730.5445.0865.2733.09

