Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 101.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 101.64% to Rs 121.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.40% to Rs 906.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 572.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.906.22572.1216.3314.36168.3193.54151.6884.94121.4160.21

