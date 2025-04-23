Shree Cement receives NCLT approval for voluntary liquidation of Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation

Shree Cement announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Jaipur Bench vide order dated 17 April 2025 has approved the voluntary liquidation, under Section 59 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, of Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF), a section 8 Company and a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Shree Cement. The Certified Copy of the same has been received on 23 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News