Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Tata Communications has incorporated a wholly owned step - down subsidiary, viz. 'TC (Shanghai) Network Services Company' (TCSNSCL). Tata Communications (Hong Kong), the wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Tata Communications, holds 100% share capital in TCSNSCL.

The Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Administration for Market Regulation of Lin-gang New Area, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone has been received by TC (Shanghai) Network Services Company on 22 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

