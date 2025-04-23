Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green arm signs PPA with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
For supply of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Projects

Adani Hydro Energy Five, a Wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the Adani Green Energy, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for supply of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Projects. The PPA was executed at 3.00 p.m. on 23 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

