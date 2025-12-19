Paisalo Digital expands its touchpoint network and strengthens customer franchise pan India

Paisalo Digital is accelerating the expansion of its touchpoint network and strengthening its customer franchise across India as part of its long-term growth and financial inclusion strategy. The company has demonstrated remarkable growth momentum, expanding its touchpoint network by ~4 times from 1,052 touchpoints across 18 states in FY23 to 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states and union territories as of Q2FY26, comprising 402 branches, 2,585 distribution points, and 1,393 Business Correspondents (BCs).

The customer franchise stood at ~2 million in FY23 which grew substantially to ~13 million in H1FY26. This increase of more than six times highlights robust market penetration and underscores the effectiveness of our business development strategies. The expanding network has also contributed to sustained business momentum. Paisalo Digital reported a record Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 5449.4 crore, reflecting ~25% CAGR in the last 3 years, driven by the highest-ever quarterly disbursements of Rs 1102.5 crore, up 41% YoY in Q2FY26.

Speaking on the expansion, Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Paisalo Digital, said: Expanding our touchpoints and strengthening our customer franchise are central to Paisalo's growth strategy. With a robust on-ground network of 4,380 total touchpoints, we remain closely connected to our customers, particularly first-time and underserved borrowers. By combining local presence with technology-led underwriting, we are improving credit accessibility, service quality, and financial awareness across Bharat. Paisalo Digital's technology-enabled, high-touch model continues to support scale with stability. The Company reported a collection efficiency of 98.4%, with GNPA and NNPA at well-controlled levels of 0.81% and 0.65%, respectively, highlighting strong asset quality even amid rapid expansion.