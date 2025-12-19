Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital expands its touchpoint network and strengthens customer franchise pan India

Paisalo Digital expands its touchpoint network and strengthens customer franchise pan India

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Paisalo Digital is accelerating the expansion of its touchpoint network and strengthening its customer franchise across India as part of its long-term growth and financial inclusion strategy. The company has demonstrated remarkable growth momentum, expanding its touchpoint network by ~4 times from 1,052 touchpoints across 18 states in FY23 to 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states and union territories as of Q2FY26, comprising 402 branches, 2,585 distribution points, and 1,393 Business Correspondents (BCs).

The customer franchise stood at ~2 million in FY23 which grew substantially to ~13 million in H1FY26. This increase of more than six times highlights robust market penetration and underscores the effectiveness of our business development strategies. The expanding network has also contributed to sustained business momentum. Paisalo Digital reported a record Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 5449.4 crore, reflecting ~25% CAGR in the last 3 years, driven by the highest-ever quarterly disbursements of Rs 1102.5 crore, up 41% YoY in Q2FY26.

Speaking on the expansion, Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Paisalo Digital, said: Expanding our touchpoints and strengthening our customer franchise are central to Paisalo's growth strategy. With a robust on-ground network of 4,380 total touchpoints, we remain closely connected to our customers, particularly first-time and underserved borrowers. By combining local presence with technology-led underwriting, we are improving credit accessibility, service quality, and financial awareness across Bharat.

Paisalo Digital's technology-enabled, high-touch model continues to support scale with stability. The Company reported a collection efficiency of 98.4%, with GNPA and NNPA at well-controlled levels of 0.81% and 0.65%, respectively, highlighting strong asset quality even amid rapid expansion.

As part of its strategic expansion plans, Paisalo Digital is also actively investing in workforce capacity. The company's employee base has grown to 3,255, complemented by digital platforms and training programs to support its growing footprint. Additionally, Paisalo Digital is prioritizing the cross-selling of financial products through its Business Correspondent (BC) and branch networks to boost BaaS (Banking as a Service) share and drive long-term customer value.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to buy secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier

Forex reserves rise for second straight week, reach $688.94 bn: RBI

INR rallies to one-week high as markets eye rebound in local exports

Indices snap four day losing streak as global cues, FII buying lift sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.67%

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story