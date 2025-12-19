Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to buy secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to buy secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to buy a secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier of about 84,048 cbm on 19 December 2025. The 2015 South Korean built vessel is expected to join the Company's fleet in Q4 FY26.

The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.

The Company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (6 Crude Carriers, 16 Product Tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers aggregating 3.32 Mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

