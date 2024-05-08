Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Datamatics Global Services approves acquisition of balance stake in JVC

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 08 May 2024

The Board of Datamatics Global Services at its meeting held on 08 May 2024 has approved to acquire balance 23% stake in Datamatics Cloud Solution from CloudGrowth. On completion of the acquisition, the JVC will become wholly owned subsidiary of the company and joint venture agreement between the Company and CloudGrowth will be terminated on completion of acquisition & payment of consideration in full.

Datamatics Cloud Solution is engaged in the business of providing Salesforce consulting and implementation services to its customers.

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

