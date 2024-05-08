Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries acquires 100% stake in Reliance Chemicals and Materials

Reliance Industries acquires 100% stake in Reliance Chemicals and Materials

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For an aggregate consideration of Rs 314.48 cr

Reliance Industries has acquired 100% stake in Reliance Chemicals and Materials (RCML) from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services (RPPMSL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 314.48 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

RCML was incorporated in India on 02 November 2022 to undertake business of manufacturing of petrochemicals, Vinyls, Hydrogen & its derivatives, Rare & Industrial gases, Bio energy products & carbon fibre.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

GTPL Hathway launches Linear Television content

Board of Delta Corp approves strategic partnerships for its proposed real estate platform

Westlife Foodworld appoints CFO

Great Eastern takes delivery of 2013 built Medium Range product tanker "Jag Prachi"

British Pound falters near one week low against US dollar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story