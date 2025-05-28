Board of Electrosteel Castings considers receipt of provisional compensation order from Ministry of Coal

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of Electrosteel Castings at its meeting held today i.e., on 28 May 2025 noted that the Company has received Provisional Compensation Order dated 15 May 2025 from the Ministry of Coal, Government of India in respect of compensation of Cost of Geological Report, Cost of Consent, Land and Mine Infrastructure payable to prior allottees of Parbatpur Central Coal Mine in terms of Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015. As per the aforementioned Provisional Compensation Order, the Ministry of Coal has estimated an amount of Rs. 498.72 crore as compensation to the Company.

