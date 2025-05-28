DCX Systems drops after Q4 PAT slumps 37% YoY to Rs 21 cr

DCX Systems declined 6.13% to Rs 315.45 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 37.2% to Rs 20.70 crore on 26.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 549.96 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 34% YoY to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

EBIT stood at Rs 30.01 crore, registering de-growth of 42.19% compared with Rs 51.91 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBIT margin reduced 150 bps to 5.46% in Q4 FY25 as against 6.96% in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, the companys consolidated net profit declined 48.7% to Rs 38.88 crore, while revenue from operations fell 23.9% to Rs 1083.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024.

As on 31st March 2025, the consolidated order book stood at Rs 2,855 crore.

H.S. Raghavendra Rao, chairman & managing director, DCX Systems, said, We have closed the fiscal year on a resilient note and sustained through markets headwinds and macro-economic and geo-political uncertainties.

In FY25, our consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,083.67 crore, while EBIT and PAT were Rs 71.27 crore and Rs 38.88 crore, respectively. As of 31st March 2025, the order book position stood at Rs 2,855 crore, built over a steady inflow of orders.

Some of the recent orders we won include those from ELTA Systems for Close-In Weapon Systems, worth Rs 483 crore, one for BACKPLANE module assemblies worth Rs 19.3 crore, and two orders from Lockheed Martin for electronic assemblies worth Rs 460.3 crore and Rs 379.7 crore. The repeat business that Lockheed Martin has been giving us reflects the recognition that we have been garnering from global premier companies.

Moreover, we entered into another JV agreement with ELTA Systems to develop airborne maritime radar systems, fire control radar systems, and other radar systems for airborne and land applications. This aligns with our ToT strategy to leverage our manufacturing capabilities and support the Governments Make in India motto. Looking at the ongoing year, our focus remains on establishing DCX as a global product company, while delivering sustainable value for all stakeholder.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian defence manufacturers, engaged in the production and supply of electronic systems, sub-systems, and cable & wire harness assemblies for reputed domestic and international customers.

