Apollo Micro Systems spurts after bagging export order worth $13.37 mn

Apollo Micro Systems surged 14.54% to Rs 178.45 after the company announced it has received an export order worth $13,366,500 (approximately Rs 113.81 crore) in the ordinary course of business.

The order involves the development of an advanced avionics system intended for use in both civil and military aircraft applications. Due to the sensitive nature of the project, specific technical and program details are confidential and governed by a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the customer.

Apollo Micro Systems is an electronic, electromechanical and engineering design, manufacturing and supplies company.

Apollo Micro Systems' consolidated net profit rose 8% to Rs 13.96 crore while net sales increased 19% to Rs 161.77 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

