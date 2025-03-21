Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Entero Healthcare Solutions approves change in CFO

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 21 March 2025

The Board of Entero Healthcare Solutions at its meeting held on 21 March 2025 has accepted the resignation of Chebolu Venkataramana Ram from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 10 April 2025.

Further, the Board has approved the appointment of Balakrishnan Natesan Kaushik as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 11 April 2025.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

