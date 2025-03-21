Jal Jeevan Mission reaches 15.5 crore rural homes, Minister reports

However, opposition leaders, including Robert Bruce (Congress) and Anand Bhadauriya (Samajwadi Party), criticized the government for missing the 2024 target and extending the deadline to 2028. They also accused the government of neglecting other rivers while focusing on Ganga cleanup, failing in projects like river linking and Atal Bhujal Yojana, and lacking a flood and drought management plan. Other MPs, including Umeshbhai Patel (Independent) and Raj Kumar Roat (Bharat Adivasi Party), also voiced concerns.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content