Sensex, Nifty trade higher; oil & gas shares surge

The key domestic indices traded with strong gains in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,350 mark. Oil & gas shares jumped for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 546.15 points or 0.71% to 76,902.45. The Nifty 50 index rallied 174.75 points or 0.75% to 23,365.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.71%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,768 shares rose and 1,201 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index added 2.24% to 10,586.10. The index jumped 5.69% for the four consecutive trading sessions.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 4.46%), GAIL (India) (up 4.39%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 3.92%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.7%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.24%), Petronet LNG (up 1.68%), Oil India (up 1.47%), Gujarat Gas (up 1.32%), Adani Total Gas (up 1.3%) and Aegis Logistics (up 0.83%) advanced.

Numbes to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.46% to 6.737 as compared with the previous close of 6.747.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.0500, compared with its close of 86.3600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 4 April 2025 settlement shed 0.52% to Rs 88,189.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.20% to 104.03.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.09% to 4.229.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2025 settlement advanced 15 cents or 0.21% to $72.15 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Energy Solutions advanced 2.66% after the company said that it has won a power transmission project worth Rs 2,800 crore in Gujarat.

Axiscades Technologies hit a upper circuit of 5% after the company's subsidiary Mistral Solutions unveiled DCP1000 Module, a compact radar data capture and playback device for mmWave radar applications.

