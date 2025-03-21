Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 250 cr

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 250 cr

Image
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 21 March 2025

The Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 21 March 2025 has approved the proposal to raise Tier II capital in the form of Private Placement of Unsecured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs. 250 crore in one or more tranches, during the current or subsequent financial year at an opportune time based on the requirement, in compliance with applicable RBI guidelines and other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Welspun Corp approves delisting of shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange

Fineotex Chemical honoured with EcoVadis Commitment Badge for its ESG initiatives

Nanomi wins prestigious CMO Award for Life Science Leadership in Drug Delivery

India's bio-economy witnessed 16-fold rise in last ten years

SEBI says listed companies need to make minimum disclosures on related-party transactions from July 1, 2025

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story