Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nanomi wins prestigious CMO Award for Life Science Leadership in Drug Delivery

Nanomi wins prestigious CMO Award for Life Science Leadership in Drug Delivery

Image
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nanomi B.V., a Dutch subsidiary of the global pharma major Lupin, today announced that it has won the prestigious CMO Award for Life Science Leadership in Drug Delivery, during the Drug, Chemical and Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) week at New York.

Nanomi's pioneering approach in drug delivery has set new benchmarks in the industry, and this award serves as a motivation to continue its mission to revolutionize healthcare.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's bio-economy witnessed 16-fold rise in last ten years

SEBI says listed companies need to make minimum disclosures on related-party transactions from July 1, 2025

HCC shares soar as JV secures Rs 2,470 crore Tata Power contract

Nifty March futures trade at premium

IndusInd Bank to appoint independent professional firm to conduct comprehensive investigation

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story