Nanomi wins prestigious CMO Award for Life Science Leadership in Drug Delivery

Nanomi B.V., a Dutch subsidiary of the global pharma major Lupin, today announced that it has won the prestigious CMO Award for Life Science Leadership in Drug Delivery, during the Drug, Chemical and Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) week at New York.

Nanomi's pioneering approach in drug delivery has set new benchmarks in the industry, and this award serves as a motivation to continue its mission to revolutionize healthcare.

