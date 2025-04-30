Board of Exide Industries approves further investment of Rs 1,200 cr in Exide Energy Solutions

At meeting held on 30 April 2025

The Board of Exide Industries at its meeting held on 30 April 2025 has approved further investment an amount of Rs 1,200 crore in the equity share capital of Exide Energy Solutions (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) in one or more tranches. The investment is towards setting up a green field multi-gigawatt Lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in India.

