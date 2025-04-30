Japanese markets edge higher on mixed economic data

Japanese markets advanced as investors reacted to mixed economic reports and looked ahead to Thursday's BOJ rate decision.

Japan's factory output fell last month, while retail sales rose slightly less than the median market forecast, data showed earlier today.

The Nikkei average climbed 0.57 percent to 36,045.38 and posted its first gain for the year on optimism surrounding a potential trade deal. The broader Topix index closed 0.63 percent higher at 2,667.29.

Sony Group shares soared 7.1 percent on reports that the entertainment and electronics company is mulling spinning of its semiconductor unit, with a decision expected as soon as this year.

Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

The value of retail sales in Japan was up 3.1 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday - coming in at 14.063 trillion yen.

